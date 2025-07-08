Man Utd warned Emi Martinez isn't the 'perfect person' after antics for Aston Villa & Argentina - but Red Devils told goalkeeper would be a 'massive improvement' on Andre Onana E. Martinez Manchester United A. Onana Premier League Aston Villa

Manchester United have been told Aston Villa's Emi Martinez would be a "massive improvement" on Andre Onana, even if he isn't the "perfect person".