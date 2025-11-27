Getty
Man Utd told they could land long-term midfield target for just €40m as January transfer window looms
Man Utd eye midfield maestro
In 2025, United have been linked with Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they try and solve their problems in the centre of the park. The 26-year-old, who can play in defensive midfield, in the centre, and further forward, has been watched by a number of top teams, including Liverpool, but for now, he remains with the Serie A side. In the past, reports have suggested he could cost up to €80m (£70m), but that is said to have put off potential suitors. Now, however, Brazilian agent Andre Cury thinks he could be available for less than half of that.
'A spectacular player'
Agent Cury, who represents Ederson and also Chelsea's Estevao, has suggested that the ex-Cruzeiro man will be available in 2026 for a cut-price fee as his contract expires the following year. He also said the Brazilian is a "spectacular" player.
He told Cadena SER: "Atalanta were asking for a lot of money, between €60m and €75m. He’s close to the end of his contract, they could even lower his price by half, to between €30m and €40m, but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position."
Agent talks up Barcelona move
Ederson's representative appears to be drumming up interest for his player as he believes the midfielder would fit in nicely at Barcelona, a team the former Corinthians player has also been linked with.
Cury added: "A player I think could adapt very well to Barça’s system, contributing a lot of physicality and stamina, is Ederson, who plays for Atalanta. It’s an opportunity because his contract is expiring. Atalanta hasn’t wanted to sell him despite receiving very high offers. I think they’ll complete the transfer in this winter or summer window."
What comes next for Ederson?
Going by his agent's comments, it seems that Ederson, who has played 151 times for the Italian top-flight team and scored 14 goals, could be on the move in 2026. But whether United, Liverpool, Barcelona, or anyone else signs him, remains to be seen. The player himself will have an eye on making Brazil's World Cup squad so his future may only be settled after that tournament finishes next summer.
