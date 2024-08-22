Man Utd and Spurs to do battle! Premier League duo eye deal to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona in cut-price €25m deal before transfer deadline
Manchester United will battle with Tottenham to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona in a reported cut-price €25m deal before deadline day.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd and Spurs set sights on Christensen
- Barca have put him on the transfer list
- Catalans need money to register Olmo with La Liga