Man Utd in shock move to land former Bayern Munich midfielder but face competition from Atletico Madrid
Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a surprise move to sign France international Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, contacting the midfielder's entourage as they look to strengthen their squad this summer. Tolisso, who impressed in Ligue 1 last season, is reportedly open to joining the Premier League giants – but the Red Devils face competition from Atletico Madrid.
- Man Utd make contact with Tolisso's representatives
- Atletico Madrid also interested as De Paul exit looms
- Lyon open to sale due to financial and wage issues