Man Utd in the NBA?! Red Devils set to launch basketball team as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sounds out additional revenue streams

In September, United announced that they earned record financial revenue of £665.5m ($877m) last year despite the poor performance of the men's team. United finished the season in 15th, marking their worst ever Premier League campaign, and lost the Europa League final to league rivals Tottenham, meaning they wouldn't compete in European competition in the 2025/26 season.

However, last year saw United start their five-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon, which saw the Premier League giants post record commercial revenue of £333.3m ($439m). Matchday revenue was also a record £160.3m ($211m) in the year to June 30, 2025.

On the record financials, chief executive Omar Berrada said: "To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United. As we settle into the 2025-26 season, we are working hard to improve the club in all areas."

The high revenue enabled the club to spend big to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens despite a thoroughly underwhelming domestic campaign.