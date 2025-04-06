Man Utd player ratings vs Man City: Where was Rasmus Hojlund? Dane disappoints and Patrick Dorgu frustrates as Red Devils waste opportunity to do double on rivals

The striker came up short once again while the wing-back spurned a couple of fine chances as United failed to see off their lacklustre neighbours

Manchester United let Manchester City off the hook and missed a glorious opportunity to do the double on their noisy neighbours in a flat derby which ended 0-0. The Red Devils played the more positive football and looked most likely to find a winner but they were toothless in attack, as Rasmus Hojlund lacked presence in the box in his latest anonymous display.

Patrick Dorgu also disappointed, getting in behind City on a couple of occasions in promising attacks but making the wrong decision each time, miscontrolling on one occasion and firing well wide of goal on the other.

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho were United's most lively players but there was a glaring lack of cutting edge for Ruben Amorim's side, who have just one point to show in their two games since returning from the international break. On the plus side, they avoided defeat against their rivals and suffered no injuries ahead of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Lyon.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...