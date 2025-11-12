(C)Getty Images
Man Utd make shock transfer approach for Real Madrid outcast Endrick amid concerns over Benjamin Sesko's fitness
Endrick ignored by Alonso
Endrick completed his dream move from Palmeiras to Madrid in the summer of 2024 but did not get enough game time under former manager Carlo Ancelotti in his maiden campaign at Santiago Bernabeu. While he appeared in 37 matches across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign, he managed to clock just 847 minutes on the pitch.
The situation has only got worse for Endrick ever since Xabi Alonso replaced Ancelotti at the helm this summer. The teenager has played just one match in the current season, with injuries playing a major role in his absence from the pitch. On Endrick's lack of game time, Alonso has said: "The situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready - but the right moment has to come."
Man Utd eye move for Endrick
Per The Standard, United have failed with an approach to sign Endrick amid concerns over Sesko's fitness. The Slovenian forward suffered an injury after coming on as a substitute in the club's latest Premier League clash against Tottenham. After the game, Amorim had expressed concern over Sesko's condition as he told reporters: "Because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know." The striker later underwent scans on his knee, which revealed that the injury is not too serious and he is expected to recover swiftly.
Endrick is desperate to seek a loan move in January as he does not want to miss out on the 2026 World Cup with Brazil and to book a berth in Carlo Ancelotti's side, he needs to play as much as possible. It has been reported that Ligue 1 outfit Lyon are the frontrunners to secure his services.
Ancelotti sends Endrick some advice
Ancelotti has suggested that Endrick should exit Santiago Bernabeu if he wants to break into his Brazil squad, telling PLACAR: "Yes, I spoke with him at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he’s fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what’s best. Talk to the club, to see what’s best for him. Endrick is very young, this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup (laughs). I believe it’s important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."
In September, the Italian coach explained why Endrick didn't get many opportunities in his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Well, Endrick is like Estevao [Willian, at Chelsea]. He's a great talent. I think Estevao was lucky. The problem with young people who go to Europe is that they have a leading role here, but not much of a leading role there. I coached Endrick for a year and really liked him as a person and as a professional. And, obviously, he didn't play as well as he could, because Real Madrid had Rodrygo, Vini; competition in a big team is important, and that can affect a player's progression a little."
United also want a new midfielder
While their pursuit of Endrick is new, United's main focus remains on strengthening their midfield and the club have prepared a six-man shortlist of potential midfield options, which includes Premier League stars like Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson. Head coach Amorim is still working on a squad rebuild that can propel United back into contention for the biggest trophies.
