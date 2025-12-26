(C)Getty Images
Man Utd legend urges Red Devils to sign Morgan Rogers in January and names players who must ‘step up’ in Bryan Mbeumo’s absence
Fernandes & Mbeumo absence sharpens January focus
Fernandes’ availability record has been extraordinary. Since arriving at Old Trafford, he has missed just two league matches through injury, both due to a minor knee issue in May 2024, along with a single absence caused by illness back in March 2022. That reliability has allowed United to build their attacking structure around him, making this enforced break all the more disruptive. Fernandes is not the only creative outlet missing. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are also unavailable due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments, stripping Amorim of his three most inventive attackers in one blow. With that trio absent, United’s supporting cast will be asked to shoulder the responsibility they have rarely carried simultaneously.
Saha makes a case for Rogers
Speaking to FootItalia, Saha argued Rogers represents the ideal profile to inject energy and creativity into Amorim’s midfield.
"I think Manchester United have done some really good business and I’ve loved to see the team grow. The goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, was an amazing signing, I think it really helped our stability," he opined.
"In January, I see a need for a replacement who can spark our midfield creativity. In addition to Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, there’s a need for speed in the creativity there. I see Rogers as being able to actually bomb forward, but also get pressed and keep the ball, giving time for other players to move into different positions.
"He is the type of player United need. It's a very interesting profile that's rare in the sense that a lot of players are very athletic, but in terms of making the right choice with that athleticism, that's not easy. So I can see Rogers as being a dream signing."
Rogers delivers reminder at Villa Park
Rogers, enjoying the finest spell of his career, delivered a decisive performance in Aston Villa’s 2-1 victory over United. The England international scored both goals, the first a sumptuous curled effort from distance, the second a similar finish from closer range. The result extended Villa’s winning run to 10 matches as they push themselves into the title conversation. For United, it was a sobering lesson. As Fernandes limped off injured, Rogers’ dynamism and power highlighted the type of midfielder United lack when their captain is absent.
There is also a historical connection that could smooth any potential move. Rogers shares a past with United’s director of football Jason Wilcox, dating back to their time at Manchester City. Wilcox oversaw City’s academy when the club paid £4.3m to sign a 16-year-old Rogers from West Bromwich Albion in 2019. That familiarity means Rogers would already know some of the key decision-makers at Old Trafford, even if his senior breakthrough came elsewhere. Any move, however, would come at a price. Aston Villa are under no pressure to sell and would demand a significant fee for a player central to their current success. He has a current deal until 2030 and The Athletic reported that he will sign a new deal until 2031 with a massive hike in wages.
Boxing Day reality check against Newcastle
Before transfer talk can turn into action, United must focus on Newcastle. Amorim’s side will need collective invention and discipline to compensate for missing creativity, particularly against opponents who thrive on intensity and transitions. If the struggle without Fernandes proves costly, calls for reinforcements will only grow louder. For Saha, the solution lies in getting Rogers. Whether the Old Trafford hierarchy share that view and are willing to pay the price remains to be seen.
