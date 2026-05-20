Man Utd draw up surprising plans for Jarrod Bowen transfer swoop as Red Devils join Liverpool & Chelsea in race for West Ham captain

United are keeping a very close eye on the situation at the London Stadium as West Ham face the grim reality of potential relegation. According to reports from The Guardian, the Red Devils are prepared to take advantage of the Hammers' plight, with the east London club likely needing to raise upwards of £100 million in transfer fees if they drop into the Championship.

While Bowen has been a talismanic figure for West Ham, the lure of Champions League football at Old Trafford could prove too much to resist. United have already secured their place in Europe’s elite competition following a vital victory over Liverpool, and the recruitment team is now shifting focus toward adding proven Premier League quality to the squad.







