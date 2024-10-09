Another Man Utd injury blow! Amad Diallo withdraws from Ivory Coast squad as mini crisis deepens

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeAnother Man Utd injury blow! Amad Diallo withdraws from Ivory Coast squad as mini crisis deepensA. DialloManchester UnitedSierra LeoneAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationBrentfordPremier LeagueManchester United forward Amad Diallo is set to return to England after withdrawing from the Ivory Coast squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmad set to return to CarringtonHe is ill and will undergo further testsFourth United player to withdraw from international shiftFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below