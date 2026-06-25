Man Utd in talks to sign Felix Nmecha as they bid to beat Man City & Liverpool in transfer race for Borussia Dortmund star

Man United are actively exploring a deal for Dortmund's Nmecha, with the Old Trafford club intensifying their pursuit of the versatile midfielder. According to Sky Sports, United are hard at work behind the scenes to facilitate a potential move to the Premier League.

Christopher Vivell, the German head of the scouting department at United, is in close contact with the 25-year-old's representatives. This direct line of communication suggests United are serious about winning the race for a player who has seen his stock rise significantly during the current international cycle.



