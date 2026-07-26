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Man Utd icon Cristiano Ronaldo set to star in new TV drama series about British football alongside Thierry Henry
CR7 takes his talents to the small screen
Ronaldo is trading the pitch for the production studio as he prepares to launch a major new drama series titled 'Day 1s'. The 41-year-old, who remains a global icon following his storied career in Europe and his current stint in Saudi Arabia, will serve as an executive producer while also making appearances in the show.
Speaking about the new venture, Ronaldo said: "This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures." His involvement is part of a broader collaboration with acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn, known for the Kingsman franchise.
According to The Sun, the series aims to provide a realistic look at the British game, moving away from the light-hearted tone often associated with recent football-themed productions like Ted Lasso. Filming is already underway at the home of Barnet FC.
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Henry joins the high-profile cast
In a mouth-watering prospect for football fans, Ronaldo will be joined by his former Premier League rival Henry. The Arsenal icon, who is frequently pitted against Ronaldo by fans for the title of the greatest player to ever grace the English top flight, will also feature in the production.
A TV insider told The Sun: "It’s likely to spark a bidding war between the streamers. The sheer calibre of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it’s a prestige project albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas.”
The series will focus on the fictional world of a high-power football agent named Stanley Dalton, who will be portrayed by Damian Lewis, famous for his roles in Homeland and Billions. The plot is based on a concept developed by Darren Dein, a real-life agent who represents Henry.
Disrupting the traditional movie market
Ronaldo’s production company, UR•Marv Studios, is looking to challenge the status quo in the entertainment industry. Matthew Vaughn, who co-runs the studio with the Portuguese international, has big ambitions for their partnership.
Vaughn founded the company earlier this year with a specific mission to bring about a radical change in what he describes as the "traditional" film industry market. The director believes Ronaldo’s innate storytelling ability on the field can be translated into compelling cinematic and television content.
Reflecting on the partnership, Vaughn said: "Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him."
The series also boasts a diverse cast including British rapper Dave and newcomer Carlotta Banat.
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A global brand beyond the pitch
While his focus remains on leading Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo’s move into acting and production highlights his status as a billionaire brand. With over one billion followers across social media platforms, the veteran forward possesses a marketing pull that few in the world can match.
Industry insiders suggest the timing of the project is perfect, given the renewed interest in British sports stories. One source noted via The Sun: "The sheer calibre of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it’s a prestige project - albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas."
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