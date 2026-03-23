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Man Utd told they MUST give Michael Carrick permanent job as ex-star stresses they 'couldn’t have asked for more' from interim coach
Phenomenal turnaround after Amorim collapse
The transformation under the interim boss has been phenomenal following the collapse under Ruben Amorim, who secured just eight wins from 21 matches across all competitions this season. Since taking charge on January 13, the caretaker has secured seven victories and two draws in 10 matches, propelling the club to third in the Premier League table with 55 points ahead of Aston Villa and Liverpool. With just seven fixtures remaining, including massive clashes against Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton, securing Champions League qualification looks increasingly likely.
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Respect and tactical shifts under interim boss
Pallister praised the immediate impact the caretaker manager has made. The former defender highlighted his deep understanding of the club, telling BOYLE Sports: "It's difficult to know without being on the training pitch. He'll have respect from the players. He's been there, won big trophies with Manchester United before, he knows the history and the tradition of the club, knows the expectations – he dealt with them as a player. So, he's got that on his side coming into the management role at the club," Pallister explained. Furthermore, he noted key changes: "But the simple answer is he's gone to a back four, brought Kobbie Mainoo – who looked like a real star when breaking through – back into the team after being left out for so long. He made that decision to bring him back and just changed the style, trying to bring what looks like a positive attitude back into the side."
Carrick delivering exciting football and undeniable results
Reflecting on the 44-year-old's previous managerial stint, the ex-defender praised the attractive style seen during his two years away, which is now bearing fruit in Manchester. He stated: "He's done a really good job, he cut his teeth at Middlesbrough. I watched a lot of the games at Middlesbrough when he was manager there, and I've got to say, it was probably the most exciting brand of football I've ever seen at a Middlesbrough match, albeit in the Championship. So, I think he's maybe just brought a bit more freedom to the players. I think a lot of the players are used to playing a back four, and it's just had positive results. You can't ask any more of Michael and the job he's done."
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Securing the permanent managerial position
When asked about the prospect of a long-term appointment, the former star was unequivocal, integrating all remaining thoughts on the matter. "Carrick for the permanent job? I think if we qualify well for the Champions League then, yeah. It's not as if he's coming without any experience. He's had the experience of two years with Middlesbrough, he's had the experience of working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] at the club and actually being in sole charge for a few games as well. So he's got experience. I know it's a big debate between a lot of lads that have played at Manchester United. But listen, if he qualifies well for the Champions League then why not? We've tried other options over the last few years and, you know, if he's having positive results and a positive impact on the team and the fans feel like they've got their own Manchester United back then I'm behind Michael to get the job."