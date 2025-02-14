Antony, Diego Forlan and the 10 Man Utd flops who excelled after escaping Old Trafford hell - ranked

The 'Theatre of Dreams' only really served up nightmares for this group of players, but they managed to revive their careers elsewhere

Manchester United was once the most attractive club in European football. During the Sir Alex Ferguson era, countless world-class players flocked to Old Trafford in pursuit of the biggest prizes, and often fulfilled their dreams as part of a swashbuckling, resilient team boasting a win-at-all-costs mentality.

Some fell short of expectations, but those cases were few and far between because Ferguson was a masterful man-motivator who demanded the highest possible standards. Unfortunately, the success-hungry culture the Scottish coach generated did not continue to flourish after his departure in 2013, though, and over time United has become something of a graveyard for talented footballers.

It's now common for high-profile signings or promising academy graduates to fail miserably on the biggest stage with the Red Devils before finding salvation in new surroundings. Marcus Rashford is attempting to do the same after joining Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window, and no one would be surprised if he suddenly starts banging in the goals again despite burning all his bridges in Manchester with his poor performances and attitude over the past two years.

The sad fact is, leaving Old Trafford is being seen as a form of liberation these days. As such, GOAL has ranked the top 10 United flops who have excelled after escaping their personal hells, starting with another who sealed a winter move...