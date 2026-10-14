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Punishment looming! Man Utd set to discipline Lisandro Martinez for his BRUTAL attack on the club hierarchy after Atletico Madrid loss
Facing the music
The 28-year-old centre-back caused shockwaves following United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Speaking directly to broadcasters in the stadium, the Argentina international placed the blame for the club's current struggles firmly on the shoulders of the board, singling out director of football Jason Wilcox.
Martinez's astonishing comments laid bare deep frustrations over United's recent transfer business. Despite the arrival of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba for a combined £155 million, the defender feels the squad remains painfully short of elite quality to challenge at the highest level.
The public nature of his grievances has reportedly left the Old Trafford hierarchy furious. With head coach Michael Carrick already under immense pressure following a dismal start to the campaign, the defender's decision to break ranks has plunged the club into further turmoil.
- AFP
Disciplinary action 'inevitable'
United executives are now preparing to take firm action against the outspoken defender. According to a report from The Athletic, club sources view a substantial fine as an unavoidable consequence of his post-match conduct.
The defender's decision to double down on his criticism during multiple television interviews has backed the club into a corner. Dropping him from the starting line-up for disciplinary reasons is also being heavily considered, meaning he could be benched for United's immediate domestic commitments.
This severe breach of protocol has seemingly shattered Martinez's long-term prospects in Manchester. The Athletic noted that any hopes of the defender signing a contract extension beyond his current 2027 expiration date are now virtually non-existent. A high-profile exit is looking increasingly likely, whether through a summer sale to raise funds or an eventual free transfer.
A board under fire
While Martinez is set to face a financial penalty, his outburst highlights genuine internal unrest regarding Wilcox’s regime. The director of football has overseen a difficult period, having previously clashed with former boss Ruben Amorim before his abrupt dismissal.
United’s failure to land several primary targets - coupled with their decision against signing a new striker to support the injury-prone Benjamin Sesko - has left the squad visibly unbalanced. Rivals such as Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea all outspent the Red Devils in the recent market, fuelling dressing room discontent.
Martinez's contract status only adds to the intrigue. Although the club holds an option to extend his deal until 2028, his fractured relationship with key executives means the Argentine's time in the Premier League may be drawing to a chaotic close.
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A crucial trip to Yorkshire
United must quickly refocus as they travel to face bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Carrick desperately needs a victory to alleviate mounting scrutiny regarding his own job security, with high-profile managers like Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte already being linked with the Old Trafford hot seat.
It remains to be seen whether Martinez will be exiled from the matchday squad for the pivotal Premier League clash. However, a domestic victory is non-negotiable if Carrick hopes to calm the storm currently engulfing the club.
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