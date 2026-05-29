A big spending spree for Michael Carrick? Man Utd receive huge financial boost in time for summer transfer window

United have significantly increased their spending capacity ahead of the summer transfer window after repaying £110 million on their revolving credit facility over the last six weeks, as per Manchester Evening News. Financial documents released alongside the club’s third-quarter results confirmed repayments of £50m on April 22, £20m on May 18 and £40m on May 27.

The repayments leave around £250m available on the facility, giving the club far greater flexibility in the market. Combined with improved revenue streams and savings from recent cost-cutting measures, United could now have close to £300m available for recruitment this summer. The financial improvement represents another major step under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has prioritised restructuring the club’s operations since taking control of football matters at Old Trafford.