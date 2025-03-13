Man Utd fans told they should be 'fuming' with new 100,000-seater stadium plans as £2bn project branded 'PATHETIC' by former Premier League star
Manchester United fans should be "fuming" with the new 100,000-seater stadium plans as the £2bn project was branded as "pathetic" by Paul Merson.
- Merson not impressed with Man Utd's stadium plans
- Likely to spend around £2b for the 100,000-seater stadium
- Expected to boost the economy by £7.3bn-a-year