Man Utd make Eberechi Eze priority target with Ruben Amorim 'to go all out' to secure England star - and Marcus Rashford is pivotal to Crystal Palace midfielder's future
Manchester United have made Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze a priority target for the summer, and Marcus Rashford could play a role in the deal.
- Man Utd interested in signing Eze
- Aston Villa in race if Rashford unavailable
- Watkins-Rashford swap would assist Eze deal