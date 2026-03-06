Getty Images Sport
Man Utd legend sacked from international job after refusing to take a pay cut following World Cup qualification disaster
Ex-Man Utd striker falls short in pursuit of World Cup dream
Yorke took charge in November 2024 with high hopes of leading his country to the global stage, mirroring his success as a player during their historic 2006 World Cup run, but the team ultimately finished third in their qualification group.
Yorke gone after Trinidad & Tobago review
The Trinidad and Tobago FA (TTFA) confirmed that the 54-year-old officially vacated his post at the end of February. The sticking point was reportedly a proposed salary reduction following the team's failure to progress to the World Cup. In an official statement, the TTFA explained: "Following the conclusion of the recent FIFA World Cup qualification campaign... the TTFA Executive Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the campaign and the overall direction of the Men’s Senior National Team programme, inclusive of its technical structure and financial framework."
Contract negotiations hit a stalemate
The governing body made it clear that the financial reality of being in charge of the national team had changed, with the Daily Mail suggesting Yorke had outright refused a pay cut. The statement continued: "Subsequent discussions were held between the TTFA and Mr. Yorke regarding the future of the role... both parties were unable to reach agreement on the proposed terms at this time, and it was mutually decided to part ways." Despite the split, the federation thanked Yorke for his "commitment," noting that the door remains open for future dialogue.
A coaching career that's struggled to take off
This marks another short-lived stint for Yorke, whose only other senior managerial role was with Australian side Macarthur FC. While he won the Australia Cup there, his time ended in controversy following a legal battle over his dismissal. Yorke remains a legendary figure in his homeland with 72 caps, but the Manchester United great now finds himself back in the managerial wilderness as the search for his successor begins.
