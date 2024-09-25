FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-PORAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Every time I leave him I feel more rich' - Man Utd's Diogo Dalot addresses 'similarities' with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo - as Rio Ferdinand jokes CR7 is 'tight' with his vast wealth

D. DalotC. RonaldoManchester UnitedPortugal

Portugal and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot opened up about his experience of playing alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Dalot finds spending time with Ronaldo an enriching experience
  • Ferdinand joked Ronaldo is tight with his finances
  • Dalot and Ronaldo played together at United
