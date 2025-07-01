Man Utd to move for Davide Frattesi? Ruben Amorim's side make enquiry for defensive midfielder amid rival interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have taken the first step toward exploring a move for Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, reaching out to the Serie A giants to gather information regarding a potential summer transfer, as revealed by Caught Offside. His future at the San Siro appears uncertain, with several European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, and Atletico Madrid, also monitoring the situation closely.

