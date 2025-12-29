Getty Images Sport
Man Utd women confirm signing of ‘phenomenal’ Germany international Lea Schuller from Bayern Munich
United boss Skinner urged club to be 'aggressive' in January
Heeding manager Marc Skinner’s call for “aggression” in the winter market, United have been on the front foot ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League in early January.
Frustrated by what he perceived to be a lack of transfer activity in the summer, Skinner urged the United hierarchy to bolster his squad as the club prepare to compete in four competitions in the second half of the season.
When asked if the club could make any new signings before United lock horns with Arsenal on Saturday 10 January, Skinner said: “I would hope to have one of two players potentially before then. We need three or four in the window. It is a great opportunity to build. The market is crazy but we are talking about it.
“We need depth so the quality doesn't drop in certain areas when we have to rotate. The (players) won't like it because they won't want to rotate but we need to be aggressive.”
While United have made excellent strides in the Women’s Champions League this season, reaching the knockout stages for the first time in the club’s history, two wins from their last five WSL games has seen them slip nine points behind leaders Manchester City.
Red Devils hail arrival of 'phenomenal' Schuller from Bayern
However, United are shaping up to be a mouth-watering prospect for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign following the arrival of Schuller.
One of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe, the 28-year-old netted 103 times in 180 games for Bayern, winning seven trophies including four Frauen-Bundesliga titles.
Schuller has also scored 54 goals in 82 caps for Germany, winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She also helped her country reach the final of Euro 2022, where they lost 2-1 to Sarina Wiegman’s England after extra time.
Speaking after completing her switch to United, Schuller told the club’s official website: “From the first conversations that I had with [manager] Marc [Skinner] and the club, the ambitions of everyone here were very clear. I still have so much that I want to achieve in my career, and I know that Manchester United is the perfect club to join.
“I feel that the team's style of football will really suit my game. I hope my qualities and experience can help us to achieve our aims both in England and in the Champions League.”
Expressing his joy at Schuller’s arrival, United’s director of women’s football Matt Johnson added: “Lea's goal-scoring record is phenomenal, her style of play will give our attack an exciting new dimension. We are delighted to add a player of her pedigree to the group.
"Lea's winning mentality and experience will really help our young and ambitious team as we continue to grow together and compete across domestic and European competitions.”
Sweden full-back Lundkvist joined United earlier in December
Schuller’s arrival follows the earlier addition of full-back Lundkvist, who left National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club San Diego Wave earlier in the month.
Ahead of linking up with Sweden team-mates Fridolina Rolfo, Julia Zigiotti Olme and Anna Sandberg at United, Lundkvist said: “I am really excited to be here; Manchester United is a club with an amazing history. You can feel how much they have grown in the last few years, competing in one of the strongest leagues in the world and performing in the Champions League.
“Speaking with Marc (Skinner) and the coaches confirmed all of the great things I have heard about the culture of the team here. I cannot wait to get started and help the group to achieve more success.”
Miyazawa recently signed a contract extension with United
Influential United midfielder Hinata Miyazawa also signed a contract extension until the summer of 2029 last week. The Japan international has become a key fixture in Skinner’s side, starting all 22 matches of their matches across the league, Champions League and League Cup this season.
Following the league trip to European champions Arsenal on 10 January, United will then entertain Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 18 January, before locking horns with the Gunners again in the semi-finals of the League Cup three days later.
They will also travel to Liga F side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on 12 February, before the reverse fixture a week later.
