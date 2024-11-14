Europe's next great wonderkid?! Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid all keeping tabs on Norway youngster Sverre Nypan, who has already been compared to Martin Odegaard
Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all reportedly monitoring Norway youngster Sverre Nypan, amid comparisons to Martin Odegaard.
- Nypan making a name for himself at Rosenborg
- His versatility in attack has garnered attention
- Several European giants sending scouts to watch him