Trouble for Man Utd! Bryan Mbeumo transfer at serious risk after Premier League side launch bid for Yoane Wissa - with Brentford unwilling to sell both forwards this summer B. Mbeumo Manchester United Y. Wissa Brentford Premier League Transfers

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo has hit a major roadblock after Brentford received a fresh bid for Yoane Wissa from Nottingham Forest. With the Bees unwilling to sell both of their star forwards this summer, Mbeumo’s proposed move to Old Trafford is now in serious doubt — and the Red Devils may be forced to accelerate talks for the Cameroonian or look elsewhere.