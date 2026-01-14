Man Utd handed timely double boost ahead of Manchester derby as two key men return to training after AFCON exits

Mbeumo and Amad were among the leading lights for Cameroon and the Ivory Coast respectively as both nations attempted to claim the AFCON trophy. However, neither of their pursuits ended in success, with the two teams eliminated at the quarter-final stage. Mbeumo's Cameroon were downed 2-0 by hosts Morocco, who fielded his United team-mate Noussair Mazraoui, while Amad and the Ivory Coast lost a 3-2 thriller to Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

While their international heartbreak is obviously sad from a personal perspective, United will be quietly pleased to have the pair available again following what has been a tumultuous past month or so. Since Mbeumo and Amad jetted away, the Premier League giants have parted company with head coach Amorim and gone winless in two matches under caretaker boss Darren Fletcher. Michael Carrick has since been handed the top job and will take charge of United until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and the former England international will no doubt be thrilled to have two skilful attackers available for his first game in charge.