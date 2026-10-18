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Fearing the cameras! Man Utd stars worried Amazon Prime documentary crew is behind dismal early-season form
Behind-the-scenes tension at Old Trafford
The Red Devils secured a lucrative £10 million agreement to feature in the latest edition of Amazon's acclaimed All or Nothing series. However, the constant surveillance has reportedly created a stifling environment within the dressing room. According to The Sun, squad members and coaching staff feel unable to speak freely during post-match debriefs, leading to a watered-down atmosphere where genuine criticism is withheld because "punches are being pulled."
This hesitation to address tactical flaws openly coincides with a disastrous start to Michael Carrick's tenure as permanent manager. United have managed just two victories in their opening nine matches across all competitions. Tensions have been further exacerbated by a difficult summer transfer window and a recent explosive interview given by defender Lisandro Martinez.
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Carrick previously downplayed camera concerns
When questioned about the documentary crew back in August, Carrick dismissed suggestions that their presence would be a disruption. The United boss initially insisted that the squad was already accustomed to the intense media spotlight that comes with representing the club.
"That's been fine," Carrick explained at the time. "It's obviously a little bit new, and unique, but the actual day-to-day workings of it, we have that many cameras around anyway that the boys are kind of half-used to it."
He added that the production team had maintained professional boundaries. "We've got to work through it, of course, but they've been respectful," Carrick noted. "It probably seems bigger from the outside than it is day-to-day when we're working in it."
Focusing on the football amid mounting pressure
Despite those early reassurances, the reality of a gruelling season under constant observation appears to have taken its toll behind closed doors. Carrick now faces mounting pressure to deliver results, though the manager remains defiant regarding his job security ahead of a crucial weekend fixture.
"I don't think it's the last game I need right now, for sure," Carrick insisted when asked about the stakes of their next match. "I'm really looking forward to the game. I generally feel the drive for myself to want to push this club forward more than anything. There's always negativity if you want to look for it or you want to feel it, but I don't go looking for it. I don't want to feel it."
He maintained that a tactical breakthrough is imminent, adding: "I understand the reality and I've said it enough in terms of feeling like I'm saying the same things, but accepting where we are, but I don't feel that. I'm totally focused on what's best for this place and this football club and what it's going to take to win games, you know, and get the boys playing what we know we're capable of, which we still don't think we're that far away."
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A daunting trip to Elland Road
Manchester United must block out the off-field distractions as they prepare for a hostile trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United this Sunday. With only two wins on the board, securing three points in Yorkshire is vital to stop the rot and ease the intense scrutiny on Carrick's developing squad.
Another disappointing result against fierce rivals will only amplify the narrative that the Amazon cameras are capturing a season unravelling in real time. Carrick will need his players to rediscover their edge, regardless of who is watching.
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