Man City women player ratings vs Tottenham: Khiara Keating, where were you going?! Teenager's error leads to FA Cup shooutout agony as Lionesses stars Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly miss vital penalties

It was a day to forget for the England trio as the Cityzens crashed out of their second cup competition in the space of four days

Manchester City crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals on penalties on Sunday, defeated by a Tottenham team that were down and out until a mix-up between Khiara Keating and Laia Aleixandri gifted them a 96th-minute equaliser. Keating did her best to atone for the error in the shootout, but one save wasn't enough as England stars Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly were both denied by Spurs' own penalty hero, Becky Spencer.

There were just six minutes on the clock when Mary Fowler broke the deadlock for City, her shot finding the back of the net with the aid of a deflection after a lovely flick from Bunny Shaw. However, that didn't open the floodgates for the Cityzens, with Shaw herself guilty of a couple of missed chances before she was subbed off due to an injury concern with around 20 minutes left to play.

It looked like her team had done enough without her to reach the semi-finals, but Spurs were piling the pressure on and it was Beth England who prolonged this encounter. Not long after she had blazed a golden chance over the bar from just a few yards out, the forward found herself in the right place at the right time to benefit from miscommunication between Keating and Aleixandri, able to tap into an empty net deep into stoppage-time.

City boss Gareth Taylor introduced Kelly ahead of extra-time and she came closest to stopping the tie from going to penalties, forcing a good save out of Spencer and even hitting the bar with a free-kick, but the Lionesses winger faltered with her spot-kick, as did Greenwood, with Spurs scoring three out of four before centre-back Amy James-Turner stepped up to beat Keating with an effort that sent City crashing out of a second cup competition in just four days.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Brisbane Road...