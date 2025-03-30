Man City women's player ratings vs Brighton: Vivianne Miedema fills super-sub role as Blues respond to tough week with battling WSL win at Brighton

The Dutch forward scored a vital goal late on as the visitors claimed three points

Vivianne Miedema stepped off the bench to help Manchester City to a battling 2-1 Women's Super League win at Brighton as they responded positively to a tough week.

After enduring back-to-back defeats against Chelsea – seeing precious domestic points and a Champions League semi-final berth slip through their grasp – City needed to bounce back when taking in a long trip to the south coast.

They were troubled at times by Brighton’s high press, which was led by Lionesses Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris, while chances were initially hard to come by for both teams as a lack of creativity left goalkeepers at either end relatively untroubled.

A breakthrough was, however, made in the 37th minute when Mary Fowler drilled over a low cross from the left and Kerstin Casparij was left with the simplest of tasks as she bundled home from close range – registering her first WSL goal in the process.

City survived plenty of scares before Miedema doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90, with the top corner picked out after seeing the ball drop her way eight yards out. There was still time for the Seagulls to snatch a lifeline as Charlize Rule turned in a smart spinning finish, but the Blues held on to keep their European qualification dreams alive.

