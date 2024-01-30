Man City's title push starts now! Erling Haaland set to return for Burnley clash after almost two months out injured, Pep Guardiola confirms

Man City's title push starts now! Erling Haaland set to return for Burnley clash after almost two months out injured, Pep Guardiola confirmsJames WestwoodGettyErling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs BurnleyBurnleyPremier LeaguePep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will be in the Manchester City squad to face Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHaaland missing since December 6Will be in squad for Burnley clashMan City five points behind leaders Liverpool