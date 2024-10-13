Man City star Jack Grealish and girlfriend Sasha Attwood 'becoming the new Posh & Becks' after welcoming first child as super couple 'have all the ingredients' to reach 'A-list royalty' J. Grealish D. Beckham Showbiz Manchester City England Premier League

Manchester City star Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood are “becoming the new Posh & Becks” as they are tipped to become “A-list royalty”.