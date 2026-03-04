Man City player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Advantage Arsenal! Erling Haaland misfires as moments of quality from struggling visitors leave Pep Guardiola's title hopes hanging by a thread

Semenyo volleyed home a Rayan Cherki cross in the 35th minute to score his fifth Premier League goal since his £64-million ($85m) move from Bournemouth in January, and his 15th in total this season. City were far from their best, though, and were pegged back in the second half by an impudent backheel from Gibbs-White, whom the Cityzens had considered signing in the summer before turning to Cherki.

They were only level for six minutes, however, as City took a leaf out of title rivals Arsenal's book and restored their lead from a corner, Rodri ghosting in unmarked to head home Rayan Ait-Nouri's in-swinger.

City had a half-hearted penalty appeal turned down when Erling Haaland went down under a challenge by Matz Sels, and they were made to pay for not adding to their lead after another moment of true quality from the visitors as Anderson curled into the bottom corner from outside the box.

City had seven minutes of added time to strike again, but it wasn't enough, and Ryan Yates almost grabbed a shock winner for the struggling visitors while Rodri had a late penalty appeal for a challenge from Anderson turned away.

City kept pushing right until the end and it took a block from Murillo to prevent substitute Savinho finding a winner. The draw leaves Guardiola's side trailing Arsenal by seven points, but they do still have a game in hand and host the Gunners in April.

