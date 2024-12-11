The Brazilian had a woeful return to the line-up as he bungled Dusan Vlahovic's opener on a hugely worrying night for the 2023 winners

Manchester City are fighting for their Champions League future after a damaging 2-0 defeat at Juventus left them facing a humiliating early exit from Europe's elite competition. Ederson was recalled to the starting line-up after sitting out the last three games and Pep Guardiola was soon left ruing that decision as the Brazilian bungled Dusan Vlahovic's towering header across his own line.

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do, however, about Weston McKennie's sizzling volley which clinched the victory for Juve and left City in serious trouble. The 2023 winners are now 22nd in the Champions League standings with two games left. They need a miracle to finish in the top eight and reach the last 16, while they are dangerously looking over their shoulders as they are just two places and one point from missing out on the play-offs.

The two sides each went into the game in troubling form so it was no great surprise when a sleepy first half was played out, witnessing just one shot on target each. The match sparked into life after the break and Juve took the lead when Vlahovic soared into the air and nodded straight at Ederson, who inexplicably let the ball squeeze through his hands and over the line. City then set up camp in Juve's half but couldn't find a way through and they then were outdone on the counterattack, McKennie sinking Guardiola's side with a truly brilliant strike from Timothy Weah's cross.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Allianz Stadium...