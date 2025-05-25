Man City player ratings vs Fulham: Ilkay Gundogan golazo helps secure Champions League qualification for deposed champions as Erling Haaland reasserts himself from the penalty spot

Pep Guardiola's side needed just a point to secure a top-five finish and they went on to take all three at Craven Cottage with an impressive showing

Manchester City booked their place in next year's Champions League with a 2-0 win at Fulham on the final day of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side needed only a point to seal their spot in the top five and didn't have too much trouble against the blunt Cottagers.

After a supremely dull opening 21 minutes, City went ahead in spectacular fashion. Matheus Nunes wriggled his way inside from the right wing and saw a dink deflected to the far post by goalkeeper Bernd Leno, where Ilkay Gundogan was waiting to pounce, and he produced a spectacular overhead kick which caressed the underside of the crossbar on the way in.

Fulham ought to have been level just before the break when Harry Wilson was given plenty of time to walk into the penalty area and force a low save out of Ederson, with Andrea Pereira only capable of firing into the side-netting.

Midway through the second half, City were awarded a penalty when Gundogan was tripped by Sasa Lukic. The travelling away fans chanted Erling Haaland's name to take the spot kick after Omar Marmoush missed in last week's FA Cup final, and they got their wish as the Norwegian slotted home from 12 yards.

Guardiola afforded Kevin De Bruyne one last outing in a City shirt before his exit from the Etihad Stadium as the visitors wrapped up third place in the Premier League.

