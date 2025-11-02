+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: Erling Haaland finds his perfect partner! Rayan Cherki paves the way for Norwegian robot to smash his way past Cherries

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki combined to devastating effect as Manchester City comfortably beat Bournemouth 3-1 and provided the perfect response to last week's defeat at Aston Villa. The French playmaker started at No. 10 after impressing against Swansea City in midweek and proved to be the perfect foil to City's insatiable striker, who he provided with two goals.

City got an early scare when Eli Junior Kroupi finished off a lightning-quick breakaway move in the opening minute but he was offside. Their game plan was above all about getting the ball to Haaland in dangerous situations and it paid off in the 17th minute, when Cherki's cushioned header went behind Bournemouth's high defensive line and to Haaland, who sprinted clear from behind the halfway-line to slot past Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth levelled thanks to some suspect goalkeeping from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who tried to punch away a corner but instead swatted it into the air for Tyler Adams to volley home from close range. The Italian's protests that he had been fouled fell on deaf ears. City appealed for a penalty when a cross hit the body and then the arm of Alex Jimenez and it did not take long for fans to turn on referee Anthony Taylor. But they did not need any help when they regained the lead.

Cherki crafted a delicious first-time pass which split Bournemouth's defence and released Haaland, who powered his way into the area and rounded Petrovic to score his 13th league goal of the season in 10 games. The Norwegian could have had a hat-trick before the break when he was released by Jeremy Doku but this time Petrovic got the better of him and punched his chipped attempt away.

Bournemouth had three decent attempts to level after the break as Donnarumma denied Brooks and Kroupi, who also fired just wide. City made them pay down the other end with another slick move. Cherki and Foden combined to set Nico O'Reilly on his way and the academy product curled a low strike into the bottom corner, effectively ending the game on the hour-mark.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (5/10):

    His lousy punch was a stark reminder of his occasional weakness dealing with crosses and he didn't help himself by getting booked for his protests. To his credit he bounced back with important saves to deny Kroupi and Brooks.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Coped very well with the threat of Antoine Semenyo throughout. Made an important tackle on Brooks after the Ghana winger had surged forward. Didn't do too much damage going forward.

    Ruben Dias (6/10):

    Given a couple of scares by Kroupi but largely kept the visitors at bay with some astute defending.

    Josko Gvardiol (6/10):

    Had an early warning when Brooks raced past him in the move leading to the offside goal. Steadied himself and combined well with Dias to snuff out any future threats, including making a crowd-pleasing tackle on Semenyo.

    Nico O'Reilly (8/10):

    A powerful display in every sense. Played on the front foot and could have scored in the first half. Made amends with his brilliantly-taken strike.

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Took a back seat and rarely got forward but still played an important role in the victory with clever use of the ball.

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    The best compliment you can pay him is that City are barely noticing the absence of Rodri. Put himself about to ensure City won the midfield battle and combined well with Cherki.

    Phil Foden (7/10):

    Was overshadowed by Cherki somewhat but still played his part in opening up the visitors, particularly with his pass to set up O'Reilly.

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (9/10):

    Weaved his magic throughout and no one benefitted more than Haaland. His headed assist was unexpected but exactly what City needed to open up their opponents while his first-time pass to the Norwegian was a work of art. Wasn't far from crowning his excellent display with a goal, being denied by Petrovic from a free-kick and blasting over in the second half.

    Erling Haaland (9/10):

    Simply inevitable. Had a telepathic understanding with Cherki and put the fear of God into Bournemouth's defenders whenever he latched on to a through ball. Produced two confident finishes and was mighty close to his first hat-trick of the season.

    Jeremy Doku (6/10):

    A hit-and-miss display. Lost the ball leading to Bournemouth's offside goal but probed well in attack, laying the ball on for Haaland on the one occasion the Norwegian failed to beat Petrovic.

    Subs & Manager

    Savinho (5/10):

    Didn't capitalise on Bournemouth effectively throwing in the towel, misplacing a key pass which could have unlocked a fourth goal.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Tried to do damage on the break after replacing Cherki.

    Omar Marmoush (N/A):

    Replaced Haaland in the 82nd minute.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (N/A):

    Came on in the 90th minute.

    Rodri (N/A):

    Came on in the 90th minute.

    Pep Guardiola (8/10):

    Playing Foden and Cherki together raised eyebrows against such a quick Bournemouth side but it worked a treat.

