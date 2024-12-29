Man City player ratings vs Leicester City: Savinho provides the spark for struggling champions as Kevin De Bruyne dominates while Erling Haaland finally rediscovers his goal-scoring touch

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 500th game in charge of the Cityzens with a victory at the King Power Stadium on Sunday

Manchester City ensured that, despite their poor recent run, they would end 2024 on a high as goals from Savinho and Erling Haaland secured a 2-0 victory for the Premier League champions at Leicester City.

Both teams had good early chances, with Haaland firing straight at Jakub Stolarczyk after a good cut-back from Kevin De Bruyne, while Stefan Ortega had to be alert to deny Jamie Vardy after Josko Gvardiol's header sold the City goalkeeper short.

Pep Guardiola, who was celebrating his 500th game in charge of the visitors, saw his side take the lead when Phil Foden's long-range shot was parried by Stolarczyk, and Savinho reacted quickest to convert for his first goal since arriving at the club in the summer. Leicester, however, were not deterred, and after Facundo Buonanotte headed against the post late in the first half, the Foxes dominated the second period, with Manuel Akanji clearing off the line from James Justin before Vardy volleyed over from close range.

Article continues below

In the end, it was left to Haaland to settle City's nerves as the Norwegian found space to head home at the back post from Savinho's floated cross, securing just a second win in their last 14 outings in all competitions.

GOAL rates City's players from the King Power Stadium...