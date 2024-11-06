Man City ordered to hand Benjamin Mendy majority of £11m unpaid wages after defender's rape acquittal

AFPGill ClarkMan City ordered to hand Benjamin Mendy majority of £11m unpaid wages after defender's rape acquittalB. MendyManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City have been ordered to pay the majority of £11m in unpaid wages to Benjamin Mendy after he was acquitted of sexual offences.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMendy filed claim against Manchester CityWins partial victory over unpaid wagesClub must pay out after defender's acquittalFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below