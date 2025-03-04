'What a star' - Man City midfielder Jack Grealish branded a 'total gentleman' after putting £500 behind the bar to pay for pints on night out in Newcastle
Jack Grealish has been branded a "total gentleman" after the Manchester City star paid £500 towards the drinks tab at a pub near Newcastle.
- Grealish has night out in and around Newcastle
- Puts £500 behind social club bar for locals
- Man City ace branded a "total gentleman"