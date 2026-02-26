'Man City has impunity' - La Liga chief blasts Premier League over 115 FFP charges case

La Liga's president, Tebas, has criticised the length of time that it has taken for City to feel any repercussions from their 115 charges, with the Premier League's investigation still ongoing.

Tebas told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London: "I understand that it’s a failure (of governance) – this happened with Manchester City and other clubs are looking and watching and listening.

"(Other clubs are) being fined, having points deducted, and that’s fine if you don’t abide by the rules. But Manchester City has impunity.

“I speak to a lot of Premier League clubs, and the majority don’t understand this either. That makes the institution weaker."

He added: "It’s not just the delay, it’s the general situation. When a great institution like the Premier League, when you have to have rules for financial fair play, you need to have a lot of legal certainty in the competition and among clubs.

“Citizens have to think that the system is fair to all, that it’s not arbitrary, that it’s objective. When you have this type of situation, you’re generating uncertainty and that’s damaging for an institution’s image."