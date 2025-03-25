Man City goalkeeper Ederson emerges as shock target for Jose Mourinho after miserable season - with Fenerbahce boss eyeing summer spending spree to catch rivals Galatasaray
Jose Mourinho wants to bring glory back to Fenerbahce next season and plans to overtake Galatasaray by acquiring Ederson from Manchester City.
- Fenerbahce eyeing City GK Ederson
- Brazilian's future uncertain at Etihad Stadium
- Mourinho wants to strengthen squad