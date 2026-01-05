Man City plunged into defensive crisis after learning full extent of the injury that forced Josko Gvardiol out of Chelsea draw

City additionally confirmed that Gvardiol will have surgery on the injury in the coming days. The assessment period "remains ongoing" and there is no official timeframe for when he might return to the pitch. However, to play for Manchester City again this season would require a full recovery and rehab to be complete in less than five months. Everything will depend on the exact severity of the problem and the success of the operation.

Aside from missing hugely important club games as City try to reclaim the Premier League title playing catchup on Arsenal, just as concerning for Gvardiol on a personal level is the possibility of a knock-on impact on his World Cup dreams with Croatia. The tournament begins in mid-June and Croatia, who have finished second and third in the last two editions, are to face England, Panama and Ghana in Group L.

