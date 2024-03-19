‘Man City are going to end up in the Conference!’ - Boxing legend & big Everton fan Tony Bellew brands Premier League ‘a disgrace’ for punishing Toffees & Nottingham Forest before tackling 115 charges at the Etihad
Tony Bellew says “Man City are going to end up in the Conference” if the 115 charges hanging over their head get the same treatment as Everton got.
- Toffees waiting on another FFP ruling
- Forest have slipped into drop zone
- City yet to face any kind of action