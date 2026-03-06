'Simply a great talent' - Man City & Brighton target thriving as Koln boss praises teen sensation's progress since Bundesliga breakthrough

Kwasniok remains convinced that a patient approach with the German-Lebanese talent is the best way to ensure long-term success. The coach emphasised that the player's welfare and tactical growth remain the primary objectives for the coaching staff as they integrate him into the senior setup.

"In the end, it's always about the player, how we can integrate Said El Mala into the overall structure and at the same time simply encourage and challenge him, because he is quite simply a great talent. I think we've done a decent job of that in the past," said Kwaskiok in his interview with RTL/ntv and sport.

"This is what I see on the training pitch: that the boy is totally willing to improve in many, many elements. It would be fatal if he didn't want to, because at 19 you are logically not perfect."