Richard Mills

'Will never be respected!' - Man City branded 'cheats' after clinching record fourth successive title as fuming fans remind 'corrupt' Premier League champions of 115 FFP charges

Rival football fans have united to pour scorn on Manchester City's fourth straight Premier League title win, alluding to their 115 FFP charges.

  • Man City beat Arsenal to title again
  • Set new Premier League record
  • Fans brand the champions 'corrupt' amid FFP case
