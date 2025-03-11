Man City captain Alex Greenwood admits 'shock' after being left in dark over Gareth Taylor's surprise sacking - but reveals some players may have had 'negative' relationship with fired boss
Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood was shocked by Gareth Taylor's sacking, but says other players may have had a 'negative' relationship with him.
- Taylor dismissed as Man City boss
- Replaced by Nick Cushing on interim basis
- Greenwood kept in dark by club