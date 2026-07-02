The wait is over - Malik Tillman's incredible free kick keeps America's dream run alive despite controversial Folarin Balogun red: Winners and losers from USMNT's win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- There have been 24 years since the USMNT last advanced out of the knockout stage. Mauricio Pochettino and his team refused to make it 28.

The controversial decision to send Folarin Balogun off after he unintentionally stepped on the heel of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic could have ended it all.

"Never was a red card," Pochettino stressed in his postgame press conference. "It was never the intention to step on the player."

Christian Pulisic revealed the locker room came together to support Balogun after the game.

"Looking back at it seems so harsh for us to get that for him," he said. "I just told him that he's done so much for us, and now we got his back...I understand it's a dangerous act in a way, but like he's just trying to put his foot on the ground, and it wasn't high on his leg. It's just so unfortunate."

Similar plays have deflated the Americans in the past. Yet, as they've shown all tournament, Pochettino's side refused to give in.

"The players, I think, read [the situation] very well," he said. "We control that emotional part of the game [and] that was so important. Praise the players, because of the way that we controled a emotional game. How they managed the situation was amazing. And [we] showed that we are mature enough to keep continuing competing."

He certainly has Malik Tillman to thank. Just as the Bosnians were starting to pick up steam as a result of having a man advantage, the 24-year-old literally sent a dagger through with a free kick that will be discussed for ages. But he was not alone in delivering key plays for the Argentine.

The USMNT will now look ahead to facing Belgium in the Round of 16, knowing a win in front of what will likely be another boisterious crowd in Seattle could tee up their first quarterfinals appearance since 2002 - the last time they won a knockout stage game. The odds will be against them, with the Red Devils expected to be favorites, but that hasn't stopped this group before. Pochettino and his side could be on the verge of building something special over the next few weeks.

"It's about [winning], it's about now keeping that momentum," Pochettino said.

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