‘Making our family grow even more’ - As Brenden Aaronson briefly leaves World Cup camp for his wedding, USMNT reflect on growing up together

A total of 13 players from that squad are back in the summer. That means that half of last team is still here, making up half of the team this year.

Aaronson went from 22 to 25. Reyna, meanwhile, was 19 at the last World Cup. He's 23 now, young by regular standards, but also no longer the kid experiencing all of this for the first time.

"A lot has changed," Reyna said with a laugh. "I'm married now. I have a dog. I've matured and grown up in many aspects of my life."

Reyna isn't alone. Several members of the USMNT have become fathers in recent years. Some, like Reyna, have become husbands. Many have moved clubs and taken new steps in their professional careers. Then, every few months, they come together. For some of the players, the USMNT has been one of the few constants in their lives.

Turner said being around the national team over the past seven years changed the way he thought about life away from soccer. Watching teammates with their kids and hearing them talk about their wives, families, and the stability that came with that life made him want to become a father and husband himself. It gave him balance, he said, and showed him how players continue to grow off the field while finding new motivation on it.

"It's just really nice to see how everyone grows off the field as well as on the field, and how they're using new motivations every time they step out there," he said.

Because of that, camps have changed for many. The Turners are a family of four now, which means there are occasionally two little Turners running around the hotel lobbies. They aren't alone, either, as new members, young and old, have been welcomed to the USMNT family.

"It changes the dynamics of our team, but I think it, in the end, makes us a whole lot closer," Roldan said. "We all have our responsibilities because we've grown up and we've seen each other grow up through time, but now it's awesome to see Christian [Pulisic] interact with my daughter, right? It's incredible to interact with Matt Turner's kids.

"It's just making our family grow even more, and I think that's the beauty of seeing our team grow within the last four years. It's a beautiful thing, and I hope that we can accomplish something great together, because that'll make it feel really, really special."

The process of getting to that accomplishment began this week and will continue over the next few as the World Cup truly gets rolling. It's another major life event for those in the USMNT squad, another moment that promises to change all of their lives, as a group and as individuals.