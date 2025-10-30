Getty Images Sport
Major Mohamed Salah transfer update issued amid talk of transfer to Egyptian side Al-Ahly
Salah and Liverpool struggling
Salah wasn't included in the Liverpool matchday squad for Wednesday's disastrous 3-0 EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Head coach Arne Slot opted to name an inexperienced XI for the welcome of the Eagles, who capitalised ruthlessly to set up a fifth round meeting with league leaders Arsenal.
The result means Liverpool have lost six of their last seven competitive outings, with a 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt the sole win in that run. The streak leaves the Reds seven points off league leaders Arsenal and out of a domestic cup competition.
And Salah, who scored his first goal in over a month in the 3-2 loss to Brentford on Saturday night, has struggled for consistency in Slot's second season at Anfield. However, while he has been linked with a move to Al-Ahly, the Egyptian side are not in contention to sign Salah.
Al-Ahly dismiss Salah transfer links
The Egyptian giants have a presidential election on Friday with Yasseen Mansour, the vice presidential candidate, said to be leading negotiations to sign Salah. However, former Al-Ahly winger and director of football, Sayed Abdel Hafeez, has poured cold water on any reports linking Salah with a return to his homeland.
Hafeez is in contention to be part of the club's new board, but he has dismissed talk of an approach for Salah and made it clear no official has reached out to the player's camp to try and lure the forward away from Liverpool.
"Mohamed Salah is a very big star and has done things that are difficult for any player in the Arab world to do. He’s focusing on his professional career," Hafeez said.
"Linking Salah to Al-Ahly is a media effort, and he’s a player who has honoured Egyptian football and all Arabs.
"Let’s talk realistically. Salah renewed his contract with Liverpool months ago. There is no official at Al-Ahly who talked about this matter. This matter was only circulated in the media. We will focus on the team’s priorities. I wish Salah success."
'You have Salah, who is sulking a little bit'
Former Chelsea striker and Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and believes that Salah is no longer the main man at Liverpool and has identified the club's problem. The Reds have a tricky run of games between now and the November international break as they take on Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City over the next week.
"Slot is looking for his best XI," Hasselbaink started as he outlined the reasoning behind Liverpool's struggles. "Then, on top of that, Van Dijk is not having his best time. Konate is showing some fight, Kerkez has not settled in yet and Bradley is Mr Liverpool but is also still learning the game, and he is playing in a side that is not performing well so you can't expect a young boy to carry the side.
"In the middle, you now have a real No.10, so you have to play differently. There are so many things that are not right. You have Salah, who is sulking a little bit; a, because he's not playing well and b, he's also not really the main man anymore. Players like Ekitike have come in. Normally, when Salah is open and free, he gets the ball from everyone. Ekitike is going for himself and looking for his own opportunities.
"It is normal for new players because they want to show they are worth the price tag, and they want to show they can play for Liverpool, but the whole concept is not right; it doesn't feel right at the moment. It is for Slot to come and make it right, and at the moment, he is struggling with that."
Salah set to return for Villa clash
Salah was a number of first team players who missed out for Liverpool on Wednesday night as Slot named a much-changed team for the Palace clash.
Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo also failed to make the matchday squad, though the quartet, and Salah, are expected to return to the side for Saturday's game against Aston Villa.
