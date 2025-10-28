Getty Images
Lyon star Malick Fofana ruled out for several months after brutal injury to Chelsea & Liverpool target
Fofana stretchered off after horror challenge against Strasbourg
Lyon’s promising winger has been ruled out for several months as he was stretchered off following a heavy challenge from Ismael Doukoure, who was shown a straight red card for the tackle. Fofana was taken to hospital immediately after the match, where scans revealed a serious right ankle sprain with additional ligament damage that will likely require surgery.
The Belgian forward’s injury comes at a terrible time for Lyon, who have been heavily reliant on his pace and creativity following a difficult summer that saw the departures of key attackers Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze. Coach Fonseca has also been dealing with a depleted squad, with winger Ernest Nuamah still sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in April.
Before the injury, Fofana had made 12 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring twice and emerging as one of the standout young performers in France. His explosive dribbling, acceleration, and direct play had made him an indispensable part of Lyon’s attack and one of the brightest prospects in European football.
Lyon confirm long-term setback
The French club confirmed the news in an official statement, outlining the extent of the injury and the expected recovery period. Lyon said they would do everything possible to support Fofana’s rehabilitation and eventual return to the squad.
"Tests carried out overnight at the hospital, then confirmed today, revealed a serious sprain of the right ankle, accompanied by injuries which will most likely require surgery, which should keep him off the pitch for several months. Olympique Lyonnais will put in place all necessary measures to ensure Malick Fofana receives the best possible medical care and supports his rehabilitation, in order to plan for his return to the squad as quickly as possible."
This injury marks another setback in what has been a turbulent season for Les Gones. Despite their strong domestic and European form sitting fourth in Ligue 1 with 18 points and boasting a perfect Europa League record, losing Fofana until well into 2026 represents a huge blow for Fonseca’s project.
Liverpool & Chelsea keen on Fofana
Even before his injury, the 20-year-old had been at the centre of significant transfer speculation. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have shown strong interest in signing the young Belgian, whose profile fits both clubs’ long-term recruitment strategies.
The Reds' scouting team, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, have reportedly monitored the youngster for several months as they plan for life beyond Mohamed Salah. Fofana’s versatility, acceleration, and direct attacking instincts make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s high-pressing system.
Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to target young, high-ceiling players under their youth-focused recruitment model. The club’s data-driven scouting department view Fofana as a player with immense developmental potential - one who could fit seamlessly into the club’s long-term rebuild.
Fofana is currently under contract with Lyon until 2028, but reports suggest his representatives had already been exploring potential options for a move at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Despite the injury setback, both Premier League clubs are expected to continue monitoring his recovery and form upon return.
When asked about the reported interest last month, Fofana said: "There was interest from those two clubs [Liverpool and Chelsea], but ultimately nothing concrete. I've considered a transfer, but now I think it's more important that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon. Because I still have some progress to make."
Lyon face difficult months ahead
The Belgian international's absence has forced Fonseca to turn to an internal solution, with Afonso Moreira, the 20-year-old winger recently signed from Sporting CP, stepping into the spotlight. The youngster made an immediate impact - scoring a stunning stoppage-time winner against Strasbourg after coming off the bench in the 68th minute, just four days after netting against Basel in the Europa League. Two goals in 122 minutes have earned him the trust of Fonseca and the Lyon dressing room.
However, replacing Fofana’s influence over several months will remain a major challenge. With both Fofana and Nuamah sidelined long-term, Lyon’s attacking depth will be stretched thin as they navigate crucial fixtures against Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain. The club’s ability to maintain form through the winter could define their campaign and their hopes of staying within reach of league leaders PSG.
