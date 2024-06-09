'Everyone would admit that' - Luke Shaw reveals who is to blame for injury troubles at Man Utd that have put his Euro 2024 hopes in jeopardy

Getty ImagesJoe Mewis'Everyone would admit that' - Luke Shaw reveals who is to blame for injury troubles at Man Utd that have put his Euro 2024 hopes in jeopardyLuke ShawEnglandSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaEuropean ChampionshipManchester UnitedLuke Shaw has opened up on the injury issues that have put his Euro 2024 participation in doubt.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShaw has not played since February 18He has been named in England's Euro 2024 squadBut is unlikely to be fit for next Sunday's opening matchArticle continues below