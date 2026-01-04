Luke Littler urges Lennart Karl to join Man Utd & bring Harry Kane with him after receiving motivational message from Bayern Munich wonderkid before winning second World Darts Championship title

Littler, who continues to dominate his chosen profession at 18 years of age, knows all about the challenges of being a teen sensation. He is among those to have been impressed by the development of Karl in Germany.

At the age of just 17, the highly-rated forward is rewriting the history books in Bavaria. He already has Bundesliga and Champions League goals to his name, with there no holding the youngster back as he heads down a similar path to Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

In darts circles, Littler has made a mockery of his own lack of experience at the very highest level. Fresh from capturing a first global crown in 2025, he has repeated the trick by going back-to-back. Messages of support have flooded in his direction as he captures the imagination of a worldwide audience.